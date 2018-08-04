Putin’s ‘report card’ for star pupil, Donald Trump

I can imagine Vladimir Putin grading President Donald Trump on this report card leaked by Kremlin sources:
(A) Did a great job in destabilizing world political order, by belittling U.S. allies and undermining organizations for peace and stability, while promoting the virtues(?) of several rogue nations.
(A) Substantially disrupted world trading structures, again to the detriment of U.S. allies and benefit of its historic adversaries.
(A) Through a combination of inept cabinet and staff appointees and failure to appoint anybody to other critical positions, created a disorganized and dysfunctional Executive Branch that will take years to rebuild.
(A) Successfully mobilized his radical voting base to completely cow the Republicans in Congress, even those who should know better.
(A) Great job using shifts in position, misrepresentations of the facts, and outright lies to disorient the legitimate press and create an open playing field for Fox and other conveyers of false news.
(A) Excellent job of destroying regulations in general, with particular success in the areas of the environment and citizen rights; while protecting corporations and the wealthy class.
(B+) Created a degree of strife and conflict within the U.S. not seen in decades, but could have done more to blame the victims.
(B) Did not make special counsel Robert Mueller go away with his tail between his legs but did avoid any substantial public disclosure of his personal corruption.
In summary, “Donald, I couldn’t have done a better job for Russia and its allies if I had been president!”
Your buddy, Vlad.
Richard Wallace
Hardeeville
