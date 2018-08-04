America getting nuttier and nuttier

USA TODAY carries a daily, full-page listing of short, state-by-state squibs – 50 of them – on truly varying subjects.
I’ve been reading them for years, and the trend seems to be getting nuttier and nuttier.
From a recent edition:
▪ In New Orleans, a proposal headed to City Council would discourage police officers from making arrests for most traffic offenses.
You bet, that oughta improve driving statistics on road rage, speeding, etc., huh?
▪ In Minneapolis, two 16-year-old boys have sued the Minnesota State High School League, alleging it maintains unconstitutional rules that bar boys from joining girls’ competitive high school dance teams.
Gee, why didn’t our Constitution writers think of that?
▪ In Wilmington, Delaware, at least two State Fair vendors who had been selling Confederate flags and items adorned with the symbol have been ordered to remove those products.
Were fair attendees being required to buy them? Yeah ... riiiight.
▪ In Lexington, Kentucky, after standing downtown for more than 130 years, statues of Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan and Confederate Secretary of War John C. Breckinridge have been moved to the Lexington Cemetery.
Hmm, excuse the pun, but that sure strikes me as overkill.
Have we all maybe let this sensitivity training thing get carried too far? Like, waaaay too far?
Herb Zimmerman
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments