Why waiting a second at green light makes sense

A recent writer was concerned that people do not move quickly enough when a light turns green. I will quote from the letter: “... once illuminated, it’s OK to position your right foot on the accelerator and press to put your vehicle in motion … and get out of my way.”
At 45 mph, a vehicle is moving 66 feet per second; at 55 mph, it’s 81 feet per second.
These are generally the posted speeds along U.S. 278. As I have traveled this route for 13 years, I have observed that quite often speeds exceed the posted limits. At 60 mph, a vehicle is moving at 88 feet per second.
Heavy trucks and regular vehicles approaching a changing traffic light at or above 60 mph will need about 150 feet to 200 feet to come to a complete stop, assuming they even try to stop.
I have decided to wait just a little bit when my light turns green to assure a clear intersection.
To the writer: if you wish to bolt out when the light turns green, have at it.
Wayne Beavers
Bluffton
