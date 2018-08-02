The ‘crime’ of being ‘rich’

In reading the following headline, “Administration mulls unilateral tax cut for the rich,” in the July 31 paper, it struck me as curious how people with money in the bank are typically called “rich,” as if accumulating a substantial sum of money is some kind of crime.
It would be interesting if someday we opened the paper and saw a headline referring to people with disposable income as being “savers, hardworking, industrious, frugal, smart, able to delay gratification.” They might even be called industrious and risk-tolerant investors or business owners, or people who work two jobs or work overtime. Or how about calling them people who went to school for an inordinate number of years beyond high school, foregoing making money for many of those years, so that one day they might not have to work as hard as they would for most of their lives.
Tom Dorsel
Hilton Head Island
