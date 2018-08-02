New Beaufort waterfront park could work well

Leaders who propose the new waterfront park on the east side of the Beaufort River should view a similar waterfront park in Waco, Texas.
The topography is quite similar. The Brazos River in Waco is about the same width as Beaufort River. There is a vehicle/pedestrian bridge on either side of the park so users can walk from the townside park to the other side and resume their activities. The park is very attractive and well landscaped; local groups have many programs there and walkers, joggers and runners love it.
It’s worth the trip to see a similar, successful park in operation.
Waco is an easy drive south from DFW airport; the park is very close to Baylor University.
Tom Tomfohrde
Hilton Head Island
