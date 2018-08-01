Teddy Roosevelt’s words on immigration valid today

Since the daily immigration brouhaha has reached fever pitch, it may be time to read again the speech made by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1907 on the subject, to wit:
“In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American ... There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag ... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language, and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
I personally feel the sentiment is still needed in 2018. I also find the words “immigrant who comes here in good faith” to be very important.
Edie Rodgers
Beaufort
