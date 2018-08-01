Quit bashing USA as the bad guy on immigration

The United Nations Refugee Agency says, “We strive to ensure that the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge in another (nation) with the option to eventually return home, integrate or resettle ...”
The largest financial supporter of the UN is the United States. The U.S. contribution is estimated to be approximately $8 billion.
Latin American countries have frequently been referred to as lawless nations, and are also members of the UN. With drug cartels, gangs, poverty and widespread government corruption, many of their citizens are attempting to leave their native countries and resettle in the U.S.
Annually, the U.S. permits 85,000 asylum-seeking refugees legally into our country. Refugees can legally seek asylum.
Some UN countries are too poor or mismanaged to assist anyone else.
We are not the only rich country in the world. Where are the rich countries in the Middle East, Scandinavia, and South America when help is needed? How about China?
If the UN can work to help the Syrians, and other Middle Eastern refugees, why not refugees from Central America as well?
Reading the media, it is the U.S. that must step up and help all refugees from Latin America.
Why is the most generous country in the world painted as the bad guy? Let’s stop bashing the U.S. and question the conditions in the nations with so many of their citizens wanting to run away.
Richard Geraghty
Bluffton
