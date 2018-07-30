LEGAL immigration door always open in US

No, the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty has not been forgotten, as a recent writer stated. Lady Liberty “lifts her lamp beside the golden door” — the legal door of entry into our country. Knock on it. We open that door with welcoming arms. I believe the present administration of the United States does in fact appreciate the poem’s meaning.
Janet Godfrey
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Comments