That little thing by your steering wheel: Why not use it, laidback SC?

Do South Carolina drivers know that their cars and trucks come equipped with a device called a turn signal? It is the lever on the left, attached to the steering column.
I wonder because hardly anyone uses it. I know Southerners are thought to be “ laid back” but just how laid back can one be that he or she can’t take the left hand pointer finger and flip that lever up or down to signal a turn?
I have been behind law enforcement vehicles that don’t use their signals yet those same officers could cite me for not doing so.
Just another fact: going into a turn lane does not negate the use of the turn signal. It is to let the driver behind you know that you are actually going to enter the turn lane.
The lack of turn-signal use, habitual tailgating and lack of vehicle inspections contribute to the fact that South Carolina drivers are rated the worst in the country, second only to Mississippi, according to the auto insurance industry.
Susan Wiley
Beaufort
