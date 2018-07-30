Great story: When stars fell on Alabama

Kudos for printing Allison Klein’s article about the worker (Walter Carr) walking/jogging miles to reach his first day on the job.
My usual morning newspaper ritual is headlines first, editorials second, “The Long Read” third. The moment I saw the article, it was my first read. There are not many uplifting stories around these days.
Stars definitely were falling all around this entire incident: The police officers who helped Carr along the way (feeding him, driving him); the homeowner (Jenny Lamey) offering him a place to rest and food, and thereafter posting the story on Facebook and starting a GoFundMe; everyone who contributed to that fund; the financial adviser who volunteered his services to help Carr manage his unexpected windfall; and Carr’s boss/CEO of Bellhops who gave Carr not just “a” car, but his own car.
And of course the main star, Walter Carr, who decided absolutely nothing was going to deter him from getting to his first day on his new job — one that he was grateful to have secured, one for which he left home for at midnight in order to be on time.
Barbara Costa
Bluffton
