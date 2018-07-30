Americans should first help other Americans, especially vets

I know that immigration has been a hot button issue since President Donald Trump was elected, and rightfully so as we have been a lawless nation for the past eight years and even longer regarding this problem. Our doors have been open, in many instances not knowing who is coming into our country.
We are a nation of laws and those laws are to protect the citizens of this country. I feel that the American citizen is always forgotten in the conversation as some care more about the “rights” of someone who is a non-citizen.
The fundamental issue with a recent letter asking if we’ve forgotten the words on the Statue of Libert is that nowhere on the Statue of Liberty does is speak about “illegal immigration.”
I, and millions of other Americans, are a compassionate people. We would take in the tired, the poor and those yearning for freedom as long as individuals wanting to come into the country do so legally and are properly vetted.
I’m sure we can all agree to a certain extent that the law/process is broken and needs to be fixed, but allowing immigrants to come into the country illegally is not the answer.
If you think our moral compass needs adjusting, I think we should take a look inside our borders and start finding ways to help the American citizens and our veterans who bravely served and protected our freedom of expression but can’t find the care they need.
Daniel Stark
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Comments