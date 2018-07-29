Where have all the bicyclists gone on Hilton Head?

I co-own a bicycle rental business on Hilton Head Island and we have experienced a roughly 12 percent drop in business during the spring and summer season compared to last year. In speaking to others in business here, it seems this is trending all around.
What is it? Is Hilton Head losing its appeal? Has it been too crowded in the past and word is out that there are other places to go that aren’t so crowded?
I think it would make for an important story for the Packet to investigate and something useful that the Chamber of Commerce could look into.
Stanton Allaben
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Comments