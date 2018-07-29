Beaufort County solution: Vote them out

First there was the Beaufort County Board of Education, which devolved into name-calling, secret meetings, even calling police.
Then the Hilton Head Island town manager nastiness where the mayor, having committed to firing the manager only to discover he doesn’t have the power to do so, elected to not speak to him for, now, more than three years.
Now there is the Beaufort County Council clown show, voting to offer the county administrator position to a person not in consideration, then to another who doesn’t want to move here.
Here’s my solution: with so many open seats on the school board, County Council and that of the mayor, let’s exercise our right to vote them all out so we can reestablish comity and put the interests of the people ahead of all the drama.
Frank Mangan
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Comments