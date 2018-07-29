US needs to focus on this type of leader

Politics, religions, nations, cultures, leaders and people are having increasing problems agreeing on how to move forward as accelerating technology leaves many behind without hope and increasingly goverments are more corrupt, inadequate and/or divided.
I have become convinced that too many of us are watching and reading the wrong movies, TV programs, internet applications and news while missing how many of our other leaders in different areas are helping others and society.
As an example, I recently have attended the following documentary movies at the Coligny Plaza theater:
“Man of His Words” with Pope Francis.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” the PBS series for kids for decades with the late Fred Rogers.
“RBG,” the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg.
All have outstanding worldwide and national ratings. More importantly, each leader has a clear purpose to broadly help others and particular areas of society.
My belief is that we need more focus on these types of leaders and their institutions seeking justice (i.e. the truth) to help people today and their kids tomorrow to find hope and love. Instead, today’s internet-driven media primarily emphasizes our differences.
Walt Schymik
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Comments