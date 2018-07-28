Is separating families really who we are?

A recent letter equated putting someone in jail for breaking the law and leaving their child/children behind to that of our current government arresting or deporting migrants who cross into our country illegally, forcibly taking their children from them, and placing the children in detention centers scattered across our country. Is this truly what we have become?
Do we take DNA samples of American children to prove their parentage when the adult is jailed for breaking the law? Do we investigate the conditions under which the child of a jailed parent lives? Do we send children of Americans imprisoned/jailed parents to detention camps? Do we tell Americans if they break our laws our government practices zero tolerance and their children will be forcibly taken from them and placed in detention centers?
Are we drinking the KoolAid?
Charlene Shufelt
Lady’s Island
