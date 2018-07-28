These sexist words outdated

We are 18 years into the 21st century, and it’s time to eviscerate two outdated, sexist words in our vocabulary: Wo(men) and Fe(male).
More acceptable references are “ladies” and “girls,” and believe me they can stand on their own! I have a wife, two daughters and four granddaughters.
Hopefully there will be assent.
Leonard Allen
St. Helena Island
