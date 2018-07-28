Hilton Head theater production offends Catholic Christian

I’m a Catholic Christian, and I was very offended by the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina’s causal use of my Lord God’s name in vain multiple times in its production of “Saturday Night Fever.” I’ve been a season ticket holder for over 10 years, but I will definitely consider not renewing my subscription in the future, along with my recommendation to other Christians, if this happens again. I’m sure the theater would think twice before taking the Muslim god’s name in vain. Remember, the second of the Ten Commandments is “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.”
Charles Grim
Bluffton
