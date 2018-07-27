When sea-level rise hits home in SC

According to the science journal, Nature, Antarctica is melting three times faster than in 2007.
In a 2017 study of rising carbon emissions and ice sheet loss, if continued at current rate, global sea levels could rise as much as 8 feet by 2100. If the entire Antarctic ice sheet melts, sea levels could rise by as much as 200 feet.
NOAA scientists predict that high tide flooding across the U.S. could surpass what was typical flooding 20 years ago by as much as 60 percent. In approximately 80 years, 31 communities in the U.S. will be underwater including these close to home:
St. Helena Island, West Ashley, James Island, Tybee Island, central Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Hilton Head Island.
Pretty scary, indeed.
Robert W. Sheehan
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments