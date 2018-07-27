Where are the Lowcountry butterflies?

On Hilton Head Island this summer, I have observed fewer butterflies, which is worrisome. Could one answer be the overuse of chemical sprays to get rid of annoying weeds and insects?
Well, butterflies are insects, too. And many in the larval stage feed on so-called “weeds.” For example, the monarch caterpillar depends solely on milkweed. All adult butterflies lay eggs on specific “host” plants, which the hatched caterpillars eat in order to turn into beautiful butterflies.
When we randomly spray pesticides, they kill the caterpillars, thus the butterflies. In addition, beneficial insects are also poisoned.
The Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn raises local butterflies in an enclosure for public display. Weekly lectures highlight the life cycle of the butterfly in four amazing stages. Visitors will learn how to attract butterflies with proper host and nectar plants, and gain insight into their importance in our ecosystems.
If homeowners, resorts, businesses and landscapers would plant native “host” trees and shrubs and eliminate unnecessary chemical sprays, butterfly populations can rebound, making our neighborhoods more beautiful and healthy.
Debby Boots
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments