Hilton Head must do better on crosswalks

Hilton Head Island is an amazing place to ride bicycles and walk from point to point. The island certainly has some world-class bike paths and, as anyone who has driven on the island knows, it takes a lot of care to not just avoid another car but to be careful not to strike a pedestrian or bicyclist.
The crosswalks, in my opinion, are seriously lacking some safety devices.
If you go to Tybee Island, Georgia, you will see what world-class crosswalks should look like. They are brightly painted, they have signs that read “State Law to Stop for Pedestrians,” and they have lighted crosswalks that light up when the people want to cross. They are amazing!
I wish Hilton Head would update the crosswalks to match the bike paths.
Another safety issue the town should consider is putting in some underground crossings.
The Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort has an amazing under-the-road passage, and one is being installed at the new hotel being built in Beaufort as well. These also keep traffic moving as well.
North and South Forest Beach on Hilton Head would be a great spot for these.
And we need a new crosswalk in front of the new Dollar General store that will son open on U.S. 278. It will make many families from the nearby apartments to cross a very busy road.
Let’s not be too busy to slow down for just a second for pedestrians.
Pete Izzillo
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments