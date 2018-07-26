Bluffton meeting on SC Episcopal split helpful

Last week, we were blessed to attend the open conversation in Bluffton with Bishop Skip Adams and the Rev. Bill Coyne of the Episcopal Church in South Carolina. The gathering was part of Bishop Adams’ efforts to welcome back into the Episcopal Church members of congregations that left the church several years ago.
Approximately 150 people gathered to listen to Bishop Adams’ message of reconciliation, to view a video from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, and to engage in small-group discussions about the future of the Episcopal Church in eastern South Carolina. The conversations were spirited, as participants shared their dreams for the future and aired their concerns about the process that is now unfolding.
Jesus has called us to “the ministry of reconciliation,” to be reconciled to God and to one another. We are heartened and encouraged that this work has begun and by those who joined with us in taking these first steps together. No doubt we have a long road ahead of us; however, we eagerly await the day when Episcopal congregations in our area are reunited in our mission to love and serve God’s world, and it can in earnestness be said that “they will know us by our love.”
Barney Forsythe
Carter Hoyt
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
Port Royal
