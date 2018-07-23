Trump is right on immigration

I support Donald Trump 100 percent. These illegals should not be here and more than half of these children are with sex traffickers. I hear they are doing DNA testing, which is a good thing. Everyone I know feels exactly the same way I do. I am a proud deplorable. #Trump2020.
Sandra Barwick
Bluffton
