Take closer look at John Brennan

John Brennan, former director of the CIA, claims he is nonpartisan and yet compares President Donald Trump to Bernie Madoff and considers him naive.
Brennan supported giving billions to Iran and drawing a red line in Syria. He was feckless toward Russia’s incursion into Crimea and Ukraine. In the 1980s, Brennan voted for a communist candidate. Could that be considered naive and reckless?
John Nicholson
Hilton Head Island
