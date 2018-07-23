Trump showed the world his collusion

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for evidence of collusion with Russia.
Ironically, he provided all the evidence in his press conference in Helsinki, where he took a knee and kissed the ring of Vladimir Putin.
Instead of taking them to task for their attempts to destabilize our country, he equivocated as he did with Charlottesville. He blamed the American investigative teams of the NSA, the FBI, and the CIA. He blamed the American press, he blamed former President Barack Obama, and he basically apologized to the Russians for their cyberattack, an act of war by modern standards.
Trump is not acting in good faith, and is failing to “preserve, defend and protect the Constitution” as he attacks our allies and embraces totalitarian regimes. Make no mistake … Russia is not our friend, and our president is Putin’s puppet. Time will show he is a traitor.
Hal Cherry
Hilton Head Island
