Abusive Trump must be contained at the ballot box

Bullying and threatening others are known characteristics of an abuser. President Donald Trump’s behavior is that of an abuser, and those who don’t praise him or have dirt on him are potential targets.
Examples of Trump’s abuse are well documented. He picks on women (“blood coming out of her wherever”), he mocks those with disabilities, and he blames others for his various difficulties (Obama, Clinton, the press, China, EU, etc.).
The nation saw this coming during the 2016 campaign when he belittled his opponents with names like Little Marco, “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz, “Low Energy” Jeb Bush, etc., but his supporters simply laughed and cheered, resulting in more abusive behavior.
Trump is unlikely to change his behavior. We must do all we can in 2018 to avoid sending someone to Congress who doesn’t think Mark Sanford was a big enough Trump cheerleader. Trump must be contained following the 2018 election. America can do better than this.
Joe Whetstone
Beaufort
