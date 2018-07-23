Trump right man at the right time doing the right things

Who is Donald J. Trump? Since he first announced his intention to run for president, Democrats, Republicans and especially the mainstream media have had difficulty answering that question. While his book “The Art of the Deal” certainly gives us an idea of his business acumen, it does little to explain what is now becoming obvious — his political skills.
Like the president or not, his actions in domestic and foreign affairs in only his first 18 months have set all-time records. Not even Ronald Reagan achieved as much in the same time.
Simply put, many now believe that President Trump is the “right man, at the right time, doing the right things for the right reasons.” And, not having the group-think attitude of so many in Washington is probably one of the reasons for his accomplishments.
For years, Washington has been run, not by those we elected, but by the bureaucrats who can weather all political storms. Unfortunately, almost all of them are Democrats. What we are witnessing today in the Department of State proves that point. For all of the requests by Congress for documentation, they are simply ignored, knowing they can probably get away with it.
Trump also appears to keep everyone off guard with his comments and actions. Some appear to come right out of the blue.
In November, all voters will have but two choices: go back to the Obama/Democrat ways of “government knows best,” or maintaining our freedom of individual choice.
Please choose wisely.
Tom Hatfield
Hilton Head Island
