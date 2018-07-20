But the border changes were Trump’s own policy

Your recent front-page headline stated, “Trump issues executive order stopping family separation.”
Missing, though, was the following in this headline: This policy, not law, was instituted by President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
For days, Trump blamed the Democrats for passing this law.
Then he blamed the Congress for passing this “law.”
For days, he stated “only” the Congress could stop this “terrible” law.
Then when pressure was coming from his administration, and the public, all of a sudden he was ridding us of this “law” by an executive order.
It was a policy he put forth by himself.
I understand you must pander to the right, but I only ask the headline be a bit more truthful.
Dale Thompson
Bluffton
