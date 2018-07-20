You be the judge: Who is the bigger traitor?

An open letter to the U.S. Congress:
I am a lifelong student of U.S. colonial history and to my mind one of the most fascinating figures of that period was Gen. Benedict Arnold.
Before betraying his country, Arnold was, in George Washington’s opinion, one his best field commanders. He moved heavy artillery from Fort Ticonderoga in upstate New York to Boston in the dead of winter, thus forcing the British to abandon that city. He built a fleet of boats at Ticonderoga that, under his command, stopped a British invasion from Canada. During the next British invasion from Canada, Arnold snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at Saratoga and forced the surrender of the entire army under British Gen. Burgoyne. Arnold also spent his entire substantial personal fortune in support of the American Revolution.
The other famous American traitor won office with the help of one of his nation’s biggest enemies. This figure maintained a close friendship with the mastermind behind the stolen election, doing as much as possible to destroy the U.S.-led international alliance that kept that hostile nation in check. This figure openly praised the crazed autocratic leaders of anti-U.S. countries, supported racist violence against minorities, and continued to use his position to rake millions of dollars into his family business.
If you can’t name this traitor, resign from office ... now.
Frank Dufour
St. Helena Island
