Obama the one soft on Russia, not Trump

Treason: the betrayal of one’s own country by waging war against it or by consciously and purposely acting to aid its enemies. (Webster Dictionary.)
A summit between foreign leaders conducted without signed treaties, agreements, or any apparent actions, whose purpose is to begin dialogue and find common ground, does not meet the definition of “treason.”
Trump has opposed Russian forces and Assad in Syria and the U.S. military and NATO have destroyed and incapacitated Russian resources there.
Trump has placed more sanctions on Russia in 18 months than Obama did in eight years.
Russia invaded Ukraine, annexed Crimea, Syria and Assad used poisonous gas on its own people, and the U.S. refused to provide any assistance or meaningful military action while Obama was president.
Immigration laws passed by Congress were not enforced while immigrant children separated from their parents were trafficked into our country by criminals and MS 13 gang members. Criminals profited from these and other illegal drug smuggling operations under eight years of Obama’s administration.
The State Department sold U.S. ownership of uranium to Russia and the Clintons accepted countless millions in cash from our “enemies” under the Obama administration.
The Democratic National Committee’s servers hacked by Russia happened while Obama and Clinton were in office, not Trump. Carelessness by Clinton and Obama made this a slam dunk.
The president currently in office has committed no acts of treason with our “enemies,” although one should consider such charges against the previous office holder. Trump will remain your president until he loses an election or serves out his term.
Timothy S. Wyld
Okatie
