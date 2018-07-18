Welcome to new Parris Island commanding general

In response to your June article, “MCRD commander has special ops experience,” changes of command are significant within the U.S. military community.
They are formal and impressive with close attention to detail, designed to strengthen that respect for authority that is vital to a military organization. Among other things, they specifically recognize and celebrate achievement and promotion of a highly accomplished and worthy incoming officer.
The reporter’s use of “according to a Marine Corps news release,” “according to his biography on Parris Island’s website,” “according to the Corps” and “according to its website” in total indicates that he did not attend. The beginning and end of his article are acceptable but fall far short, by themselves, of adequately recognizing this occasion. I am sure that this ceremony included none of the negative past events that were reported in the article. That day begins a “new watch.” That day is the new commanding general’s day.
U.S. Marines are an integral part of Beaufort County, America and the world. Please look for the good they do and report it.
Where you fell short, please allow me to congratulate Brig. Gen. and Mrs. James F. Glynn and family, heartily welcome them to the South Carolina Lowcountry and thank them for the outstanding job they will do here.
Charlie Gray
Hilton Head Island
