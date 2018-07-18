Time to reflect on US freedoms

Our recent Fourth of July celebration was a reminder of what a wonderful thing it is to live in one of the most free societies on earth. We can still pursue life, liberty, and happiness unmolested by unsavory elements. We retain our freedom of expression, religion, and, yes, the right bear arms, to protect our persons and property.
We are further privileged to be able to evaluate the measurable accomplishments of our elected officials and if and when necessary change them, even it means a clean sweep, without misapprehending our civil rights. In America, not even the king (government officials) can cross our threshold without our expressed permission. Our freedoms continue and we will always rely on it.
Roger Davis
Beaufort
