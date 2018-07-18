Have the Statue of Liberty words been forgotten?

I am outraged at the morally bankrupt immigration policies of the Trump administration.
Remember that we are a nation of immigrants, a melting pot of cultures. We all came from somewhere else, many fleeing repressive governments, mostly destitute, and unfamiliar with our language and customs. All looking for a new life of freedom and opportunity. May I remind those of us who have seem to forgotten the inscription on the Statue of Liberty, what America means to so many of us children and grandchildren of immigrants. Emma Lazarus said it so eloquently:
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
We should temporarily cover up this apparently forgotten inscription at the Statue of Liberty until a new administration appreciates its meaning, or perhaps France could repossess the statue until we regain our moral compass.
Allan M. Lefer
Hilton Head Island
