In war on Trump, Americans killing original thought

Why does it seem like President Trump is always wrong? At least, according to the media and the liberal Democratic Party, he is.
Have we morphed into a society that can no longer tolerate dissenting opinions? Have we, as a people, been changed by the liberalism of the Clintons, and the socialism of the Obamas? Our liberal representatives, together with a few conservative folks, are behaving as if they were representing a Third World country. Their own fortunes have become omni-important.
The late Charles Krauthammer spoke of accepting pluralism as a way of navigating through the multitude of conflicting thoughts. With the current focus on only one avenue to an objective, accepting pluralism is difficult.
Our society has no tolerance for original thought; everything must conform to the party line. No “outside-the-box” ideas here. Anyone who expresses a conflicting opinion is labeled and vilified.
Some have forgotten that the country was founded on respect for conflicting opinions. Our Constitution was based on compromise that involved all aspects of the new government. The idea that emerged was one recognizing that individuals needed a framework that allowed personal and professional liberty to develop, and a system to enjoy the rewards of dedicated enterprise and individual creativity.
Freedom can be difficult. The waters are muddied with all sorts of challenges. For example: Are we searching for presidents to lead us like sheep, or a president to challenge us as individuals to do what is needed? Just who are we?
Clifton Jester
Bluffton
