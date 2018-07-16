Media vs. Trump: Outspoken president not a bad thing

My how things have changed.
A recent headline read, “Trump issues order to end family separation policy.” On another page we get an “analysis” of the separation policy — a policy that no longer exists. The analysis says President Donald Trump is making life miserable for Republicans in Congress, outlining specifically how Trump is using the separation policy to “get his wall.” It tells us how Trump “tossed this problem to Congress to deal with,” as if Congress were not specifically charged with making law.
It gets better (or worse, depending on your point of view). In the same issue, we are breathlessly told how former first ladies decry the separation policy — a policy that the editor kindly noted didn’t exist any longer.
I believe one of the fundamental reasons the media dislikes Trump is that it cannot use its influence to guide his actions.
His is probably the most outspoken chief executive in our history and he does not care any more about the established media than he cares for the established Republican Party.
Maybe that’s not such a bad thing.
John Robert McFee
Beaufort
