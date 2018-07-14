A way for Hilton Head to become ‘one community’

As pastors, there are things that you know you are proud to be a part of. “One Island. One Community” is one of those things.
Days like July 4 at the Boys and Girls Club and First Tee makes us proud and thankful to be churches that are closely connected and offer a wonderful Fourth of July event. We are blessed to have great people who love God and love people well.
The Fourth of July picnic proves that when you have a team of volunteers willing to sacrificially love and serve their community, it makes all the difference in and to the world.
Thank you for the tremendous turnout that came to enjoy the event. Thanks to all the sponsors and individual contributors who make it possible for us to offer this event completely free to the community. Thanks to the musicians and sound crew. Most of all, we thank the Lord for the strength and wisdom needed to organize, plan and execute. We are thankful God held off the rain, giving the community the opportunity to come together to celebrate the Fourth with one another.
One Island. One Community’s mission is to share the love of God by building relational bridges and serving the community. We hope to be an example and incentive for other individuals, groups and churches in character, function, unity and love. May the connections made continue to grow throughout the coming year.
Matthew Palmer
Grace Community Church
Louis Johnson
Central Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments