Rename Office Park Road on Hilton Head

With the new USCB Events and Hospitality Training Center nearing completion, it would be a good time for Hilton Head Island officials to change the name of the road leading to the new campus. How does “Hospitality Drive” sound? It certainly emphasizes the mission of the new facility and is more appropriate than “Office Park Road.”
Adjacent businesses would want input — and should have it. Hopefully, all stakeholders would see the benefit of making the change to “Hospitality Drive.”
Hoping to become one of the nation’s top hospitality schools, Hilton Head’s new training center should make its debut on a street that says what it’s all about. “Hospitality Drive” deserves consideration.
Dave Humphrey
Hilton Head Island
