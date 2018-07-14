Time to make changes for safety on Hilton Head roads, crosswalks

The horrible death of Charli Bobinchuck was another accident waiting to happen.
We have roadways with cars going 45 mph or more and suddenly there’s a crosswalk. Fortunately, there’s usually no one in it. But what if there is? What do you do? What if you didn’t see the person immediately? What if there’s a car following closely behind you and you’re afraid to stop suddenly? What if you stop but the car to your left keeps going?
This is the dangerous situation that exists in many places on Hilton Head Island. Even if you’re a resident and know the location of every crosswalk, visitors who are unfamiliar with the roads don’t know when one is coming up. Also, visitors are the most vulnerable, because in the cities they come from it might be customary for all cars to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk.
The roads here are dark. Visitors often don’t know their way and get distracted looking for their destination. That just compounds the danger.
It is time to make some changes for the safety of every bike rider and pedestrian who is unaware of the danger they’re in.
Jeri Greenfield
Hilton Head Island
