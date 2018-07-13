Mark Sanford won’t be missed

Just a response to the letter stating U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford was an awesome representative for Beaufort County. What Mark was, and still is, is an embarrassment to Beaufort County for being the “Republican in name only” that he is. I’m so grateful he lost this last election and hopefully is on his way back to Argentina or maybe the Appalachian Trail he seems to love so much.
Charles Crockett
Beaufort
