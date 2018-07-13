President’s power must be limited

The Magna Carta was a charter of liberty signed by King John of England in 1215 at Runnymede.
It was forced upon the king by a group of barons who had complained of arbitrary actions by the king.
Although it underwent changes, annulments, etc., it has remained a fundamental principle for free nations everywhere. The Founding Fathers of our Constitution discussed at length how our president should be limited in his powers. Above all, he had to act according to law.
Soon our Senate will be asked to act on the nomination of a Supreme Court justice. I hope the Senate will give thought that at some point soon, the Supreme Court may be asked to rule on whether a president can be indicted, can be compelled to appear before a grand jury, or even be impeached.
Above all, can he pardon himself, as President Donald Trump’s attorney has suggested?
We surely don’t want two of his appointees on the bench to make such weighty decisions.
Felix H. Kent
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments