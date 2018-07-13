People should be outraged at Trump’s scandalous border policy

I have recently finished reading “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. The premise of the book, although the characters are fiction, is based on the true-life facts surrounding the Tennessee Children’s Home Society’s scandalous adoptions of poor children taken from their birth parents without cause or due process from the 1920s to 1950.
Ironically, Trump and his administration’s “zero tolerance policy” at our southern border have recreated the same child-abuse circumstances that Wingate describes in her book.
Although Trump signed an executive order on June 20, under public pressure, to end the policy going forward, it does not address the status of the 2,300 babies, toddlers and children already forcibly removed from their parents. These children are now being held in detention centers around the country, with no system in place to track them and their parents.
More worrisome is the fact that Congressional members, humanitarian agencies and reporters have not been allowed to visit these centers. Why not? Why is there a shroud of secrecy around this issue and what is happening to these children? What is the government attempting to hide from the public?
No matter what your political point of view, there is no moral argument to condone this government action in the United States in 2018, or ever. People should be outraged. The public should keep pressure on Trump and Congress until this situation is corrected and these children are reunited with their parents.
Candace Humphrey
Hilton Head Island
