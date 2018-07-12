US cannot afford immigrants

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
That statement has been attributed to many authors over the years. It is clearly true today as our politicians fight to enforce immigration laws and build a secure border while others have moved toward open borders, and citizenship for millions of undocumented residents.
Many Americans are perplexed with the dichotomy among our citizens, as they are willing to fight to promote or retard changes in the American way of life.
Strong points are made by every side, but my question revolves around how many immigrants America can support before life declines for our citizens. No one seems concerned about the mentally ill homeless people on our streets, or Americans unable to earn a decent wage or keep food on their tables.
No one cares that our bankrupt education system from kindergarten to college has failed. Only 25 percent of high school graduates are prepared for college math and only 35 percent read at a college level.
Americans are still living in temporary housing since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, and power has not been restored to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma’s destruction.
Our infrastructure, including the nation’s dams, roads, and airports, are in peril.
Incredible resources are required to address suicides, drugs, prisons, and health care costs, which are necessary.
Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid costs are skyrocketing.
Wars and rumors of wars create huge expenses.
How can we choose to bring more dependent immigrants into our system when we can’t take care of our own citizens’ needs?
Jim Dove
Bluffton
