Dem hypocrisy on full display in Supreme Court pick

I’m frequently amazed, but rarely surprised, at the breathtaking hypocrisy of Democratic congressional leaders. But the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has exceeded even my low expectations.
During the last year of George H.W. Bush’s presidency, none other than plagiarizing Joe Biden — then in the Senate — warned President Bush that the Democratic-controlled Senate would not act in a presidential election year on a Supreme Court nomination. Fast forward to 2016 and the Republican-controlled Senate followed the Biden Rule and refused to act on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat. Democrat heads exploded.
Now the execrable Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has invented his own rule. Even when the president’s party controls the Senate, no vote should be held before a mid-term election.
A little history is in order. The Democrats controlled the White House and Senate in 2010 (another mid-term election year), but rammed through Elena Kagan’s nomination and she is now a member of the Supreme Court’s lockstep liberal bloc. I wonder why 2018 is different from 2010?
I commend President Donald Trump for publishing his list of Supreme Court candidates before the election.Trump’s pledge to appoint judges who apply — rather than invent — the law convinced me (and many others) to vote for him. More than any other president in my lifetime, he’s tried to keep his campaign promises.
Suck it up, Chuck. As your hero, Barrack Obama, said, elections have consequences. Karma’s tough.
Chad King
Bluffton
