Throw-away socety has bad consequences

Plastic straws ... I appreciate the gesture.
We live in the Plastic Age. So much of what we consume is wrapped, tagged or otherwise packaged in plastic. Every coffee or soda, the filament around your cigarettes, your medicine, your toothbrush. The bulk of plastic we throw away after one use is mind boggling. Yet we don’t even think about it. We know about it, but we don’t act upon it. It’s ingrained in our culture. We throw everything away and expect an endless supply with no negative repercussions.
Stop! Think! Now!
Sandon Preston
Bluffton
