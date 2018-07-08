Timeshares now a bad idea for Hilton Head

I read with dismay the recent article on the seven-building timeshare resort being approved by the Hilton Head Design Review Board. Really! After all the articles on the difficulty to obtain service personnel, traffic jams getting cars on and off the bridge, and the disruption to existing neighborhoods, the decision to build more timesharing properties seems incongruous at best.
Has the Design Board read the articles that predict that Hilton Head Island will have 23.6 percent of its homes at risk due to flooding caused by global warming? Has the Design Board listened to the millennial generation and their use of Airbnb?
First-year business students know that timesharing is a 20th century business model that is fading. If Hilton Head is to prosper, it needs to develop businesses that are less dependent upon “going to the beach” and high-density traffic.
Once again, it demonstrates that there is absolutely no vision and plan for this area. What is presented as a “market-driven” development plan just means developers build whatever they want, regardless of the longer-term consequences and implications.
Until a vision for the community is developed, we need to stop construction of large-scale residential and commercial properties.
Thomas Nickles
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments