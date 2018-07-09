Beaufort County plastic bans: What’s the big picture?

Plastic bags and straws are being eliminated from Hilton Head Island. I question, however, why there is no action to ban plastic soda and water bottles that litter our community.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of food containers, are now made from plastic that used to come in glass or metal packaging. To me, it appears the plastic soda, water, and coffee containers and cups that litter our community are much more obnoxious and destructive than the bags and straws.
Are the items selected for banning the ones that make the greatest difference to our environment?
Now, we can cut down more trees to manufacture paper bags or use dirty, reusable cloth bags that need regular laundering or risk adding germs to our groceries, particularly meat and fruit products. Are our leaders missing the larger picture?
Jim Dove
Bluffton
