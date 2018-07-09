Make recycling easier in Beaufort County

My wife and I own a home in Beaufort County and a home and business in Charleston County and we recycle in both locations. Simply stated, it is much easier to recycle in Charleston. And that may play into the low recycle rate reported in your article.
Charleston uses one large blue container that holds all recyclable items from a home. It is picked up every two weeks by a truck with an arm that grabs the container and dumps it. Here in Beaufort, one must separate recyclable items, even down to the color of a glass container, and deliver them to the convenience center. Much more time-consuming.
My understanding from a newspaper article a while back is that Charleston transports recyclables to a large warehouse where it is separated by hand while giving employment to folks who might otherwise be difficult to employ.
David Bernthal
Beaufort
