Ways to improve road safety on Hilton Head

With the recent death of a young girl on Hilton Head Island, one has to ask why.
She is not the only one we hear about dying in an auto accident, either as a pedestrian or motorist. My daughters always ask about the speed limit on the island. I say it’s for a reason, with tourists not knowing where to go, the lack of lights, road rage, DUI, speeding, texting, bicyclists, or walking after dark.
We all have an obligation to safety. I never noticed the yellow signs with arrows pointing where to cross, and I’ve been here for over 25 years. Maybe the town should install blinking lights on all crosswalks.
Or if one does want to walk, wear a light-colored shirt or blinking vest.
I have never seen so many accidents on a straight road in my life. The bike paths, as good as they are, really are too close to the roads. With the population boom on the island, more lighted roadways are necessary.
I know all about the turtle nesting, but we are talking lives of our sons and daughters here. How many times has a speeding car passed you, and at the next light you are next to them? Everyone seems to be in a hurry these days and not paying attention to the road.
I’m just sick and tired of reading about deaths of people by autos. My father once said, “A car is a killer.” I used to laugh at him. No more.
Larry Mianowski
Hilton Head Island
