New shooting, but what’s new?

Once again, a mass shooting has occurred in the United States, and useless thoughts and prayers will be sent to the victims and their families.
Once again, a mass shooting has occurred in the United States, and politicians will do nothing about it because they have been bought by the gun lobbyists.
Once again, a mass shooting has occurred in the United States, and voters will demand no substantial change to gun laws because they have been brain washed into believing that the government wants to take away their gun rights.
Once again, a mass shooting has occurred in the United States, and the news cycle will focus on this event for a few days until the outrage subsides because the victims were not our family or friends.
Once again, a mass shooting has occurred in the United States, and those that demand gun control will be labeled immature, uninformed, and un-American.
Once again, we will fail our children.
Kim Corley
Saint Helena Island
