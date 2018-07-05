Mark Sanford does his job well

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford has been a consistent champion of fiscal responsibility for our district and state. He is one of the most assessable members of Congress to constituents. If I ever had a question about policy all I had to do was read Sanford’s thoughtful responses to how/why he cast his votes on bills. He and his staff have always been responsive to my queries. I always felt Congressman Sanford was looking at bills through the eyes of his constituents. I am forever grateful for his service to his state and its people.
Lisa Savage
Charleston
