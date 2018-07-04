Senators, act for the children

To the U.S. senators who represent South Carolina:
As senators, you are directly responsible for well-being of the people in our country, whether they are legal or illegal. If one child dies as a result of this misdirected policy of Donald Trump, separating parents and children on our border, you are responsible. If one child falls ill or is emotionally damaged as a result of separation from his or her parents at our border, you are responsible.
Are you so frightened of losing an election that you would avoid your responsibility to govern reasonably?
You are liable for the actions of this government because you can stop this policy immediately, by speaking out strongly and by passing a law in Congress to discontinue this policy.
Research on human growth and development shows that deep and lasting harm will result from separating children from their parents.
Human decency demands that you use the power the people of South Carolina invested in you to stop this policy of separating children from their parents on our border.
Martha Dillon Davis
Hilton Head Island
